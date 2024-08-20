Simple Sounds: 2024-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. abbe may – big pussy energy
  3. the stems – get to know me
  4. the stems – for always
  5. the stems – mr misery
  6. the pretty littles – australian dream
  7. the tullamarines – loser
  8. lola young – flicker of light
  9. sunsick daisy – over & over
  10. lizzie hosking – dance with me
  11. nice biscuit – fade away
  12. nick vulture – summers end
  13. quivers – grief has feathers
  14. telenova – discotheque inside my head
  15. teenage joans + between you & me – 1800-painless
  16. dune rats – papercuts
  17. the public servants – papercut
  18. lickity split – alone
  19. party dozen – money & the drugs
  20. hellcat speedracer ft dz deathrays – daybreak
  21. haptics – rhythmic medicine
  22. groove terminator – everybody’s free (stakev remix)
  23. adrianne lenker – once a bunch
  24. the genevieves – adore you
  25. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – daily blues
  26. ricky albeck – it goes…
  27. dom sensitive – r&d
  28. cumgirl8 – karma police
  29. teen jesus and the jean teasers feat softcult – dull
  30. maisie – morphine
  31. deafcult – the nightmare
  32. osees – zipper
  33. rhys howlett – peach tree
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-20

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist