Simple Sounds: 2024-08-20

- you am i – good mornin’
- abbe may – big pussy energy
- the stems – get to know me
- the stems – for always
- the stems – mr misery
- the pretty littles – australian dream
- the tullamarines – loser
- lola young – flicker of light
- sunsick daisy – over & over
- lizzie hosking – dance with me
- nice biscuit – fade away
- nick vulture – summers end
- quivers – grief has feathers
- telenova – discotheque inside my head
- teenage joans + between you & me – 1800-painless
- dune rats – papercuts
- the public servants – papercut
- lickity split – alone
- party dozen – money & the drugs
- hellcat speedracer ft dz deathrays – daybreak
- haptics – rhythmic medicine
- groove terminator – everybody’s free (stakev remix)
- adrianne lenker – once a bunch
- the genevieves – adore you
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – daily blues
- ricky albeck – it goes…
- dom sensitive – r&d
- cumgirl8 – karma police
- teen jesus and the jean teasers feat softcult – dull
- maisie – morphine
- deafcult – the nightmare
- osees – zipper
- rhys howlett – peach tree
