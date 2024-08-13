Simple Sounds: 2024-08-13

- soursob bob – plenty of fish
- kranktus – thinking i am green
- fluffy – emilio
- scaryheater – bonehead
- the 745 – full force
- horrahedd – music
- krystapinzch – redsandblues
- euphony – neaptide
- luna magnet – play electricity for me
- capt beefheart – electricity
- molting voltures – insane jane
- 11;11 – down the rabbit hole
- wheres the pope – parental guidance
- the philisteins – early morn memory
- lacerated soul – decimated
- shes the band – slick rick
- perdition – degeneration
- spindickle – u r so beautiful
- peter wilson – the year
- celebate rifles – jesus on tv
- celebration – tame the savage heart
- deiter horvat – christmas in wednesday
- post war – houses with high ceilings
- slingshot – fallin down
- stardropper – joel
- dom sensitive – rmd
- party dozen – fruits of labour
