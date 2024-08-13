Simple Sounds: 2024-08-13

  1. soursob bob – plenty of fish
  2. kranktus – thinking i am green
  3. fluffy – emilio
  4. scaryheater – bonehead
  5. the 745 – full force
  6. horrahedd – music
  7. krystapinzch – redsandblues
  8. euphony – neaptide
  9. luna magnet – play electricity for me
  10. capt beefheart – electricity
  11. molting voltures – insane jane
  12. 11;11 – down the rabbit hole
  13. wheres the pope – parental guidance
  14. the philisteins – early morn memory
  15. lacerated soul – decimated
  16. shes the band – slick rick
  17. perdition – degeneration
  18. spindickle – u r so beautiful
  19. peter wilson – the year
  20. celebate rifles – jesus on tv
  21. celebration – tame the savage heart
  22. deiter horvat – christmas in wednesday
  23. post war – houses with high ceilings
  24. slingshot – fallin down
  25. stardropper – joel
  26. dom sensitive – rmd
  27. party dozen – fruits of labour
Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-08-13

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-08-13

