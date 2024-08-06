Simple Sounds: 2024-08-06

- you am i – good mornin’
- simon naulty – see you round
- buddy j francis – havin’ a beer
- bird detective – dante’s day spa
- mince for vince – down
- colourblind – midnight
- billiam – maid dress
- lola – fast life
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- thelma plum – nobody’s baby
- helen reddy – hit the road jack
- tell mama – honey
- angie mcmahon – knowing me, knowing you
- lobby loyde & the coloured balls – working mans boogie
- kim salmon & the surrealists – le party girl
- big town – 2057
- full flower moon band – enemy
- teenage joans – intifada
- a swayze & the ghosts – he is dead
- effie isobel – peach heart
- kelly brouhaha – every night
- queenie & henry wagons – alone with you
- suzi quatro – devil gate drive
- pelvis – peach juice
- mum friends – clean
- party dozen – the big man upstairs
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- kim gordon – ECRP
- carla lippis – the witching hour
- summer flake – new day
- baby cool – country song
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- the condos – attachment
