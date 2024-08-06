Simple Sounds: 2024-08-06

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. simon naulty – see you round
  3. buddy j francis – havin’ a beer
  4. bird detective – dante’s day spa
  5. mince for vince – down
  6. colourblind – midnight
  7. billiam – maid dress
  8. lola – fast life
  9. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  10. thelma plum – nobody’s baby
  11. helen reddy – hit the road jack
  12. tell mama – honey
  13. angie mcmahon – knowing me, knowing you
  14. lobby loyde & the coloured balls – working mans boogie
  15. kim salmon & the surrealists – le party girl
  16. big town – 2057
  17. full flower moon band – enemy
  18. teenage joans – intifada
  19. a swayze & the ghosts – he is dead
  20. effie isobel – peach heart
  21. kelly brouhaha – every night
  22. queenie & henry wagons – alone with you
  23. suzi quatro – devil gate drive
  24. pelvis – peach juice
  25. mum friends – clean
  26. party dozen – the big man upstairs
  27. thunder speaks – stop/go
  28. kim gordon – ECRP
  29. carla lippis – the witching hour
  30. summer flake – new day
  31. baby cool – country song
  32. swimsuit – one with the birds
  33. the condos – attachment
