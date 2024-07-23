Simple Sounds: 2024-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. roadkill – milkshake man
  3. jess day – captain midnight
  4. frank turner feat teenage joans – girl from the record shop
  5. haiku hands feat true vibenation – squat
  6. quivers – pink smoke
  7. baron von doodie – something from nothing
  8. babe rainbow – monky disco
  9. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – le risque
  10. sexy as shit – ace of spades
  11. haptics – always more (extended club remix)
  12. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
  13. felix mir – proof of concept
  14. full flower moon band – super like me
  15. the maggie pills – unbound
  16. placement – disintegrate
  17. the empty threats – new jet ski
  18. kim deal – coast
  19. mince for vince – the lovecats
  20. delilah rose – bitch fizz
  21. carla geneve – drive carefully
  22. sweat – that’s shit
  23. a. swayze & the ghosts – he is dead
  24. west thebarton – modern australia
  25. ac/dc – tnt
  26. bad//dreems – southern heat
  27. goat girl – wasting
  28. the buoys – ahead of myself
  29. colourblind – spark
  30. hayley mary – the lonely one
  31. nick vulture feat. jessica luxx – like i always did
  32. grace mensforth & jack willsmore – i wish a song was enough
  33. dieter horvat feat. babymoe – sacred words
  34. tonix – i was asleep
  35. exit plan – love letter to no-one
