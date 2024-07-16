Simple Sounds: 2024-07-16

- you am i – good mornin’
- avant gardeners – rgit
- flowerbed – cloudsphere
- kitchen witch – rosemary
- shannon and the clams – the vow
- queenie – everything sucks
- fraternity – little queenie
- coloured stone – dance dreaming
- cull the band – tearin’ me apart
- c.o.f.f.i.n – (out) on bail
- ministry – psalm 69
- dead kennedys – kinky sex makes the world go ’round
- nylex – temptation
- bar italia – twist
- the last dinner party – the feminine urge
- toyland – night flight over palestine
- heinous crimes – albanian winter
- tonix – i was asleep
- puree – i guess you were right
- effie isobel – peach heart
- memphis lk – say
- avalon kane feat stu patterson – killing time
- billiam – maid dress
- teens – fever dream
- plovers – think again
- private wives – annoyed
- kim gordon – ecrp
- sonic youth – junkie’s promise
- marlin kites – social butterflies
Reader's opinions