Simple Sounds: 2024-07-16

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. avant gardeners – rgit
  3. flowerbed – cloudsphere
  4. kitchen witch – rosemary
  5. shannon and the clams – the vow
  6. queenie – everything sucks
  7. fraternity – little queenie
  8. coloured stone – dance dreaming
  9. cull the band – tearin’ me apart
  10. c.o.f.f.i.n – (out) on bail
  11. ministry – psalm 69
  12. dead kennedys – kinky sex makes the world go ’round
  13. nylex – temptation
  14. bar italia – twist
  15. the last dinner party – the feminine urge
  16. toyland – night flight over palestine
  17. heinous crimes – albanian winter
  18. tonix – i was asleep
  19. puree – i guess you were right
  20. effie isobel – peach heart
  21. memphis lk – say
  22. avalon kane feat stu patterson – killing time
  23. billiam – maid dress
  24. teens – fever dream
  25. plovers – think again
  26. private wives – annoyed
  27. kim gordon – ecrp
  28. sonic youth – junkie’s promise
  29. marlin kites – social butterflies
