Simple Sounds: 2024-07-02

- you am i – good mornin’
- kitchen witch – rosemary
- druid fluids – reverie
- maisie – morphine
- khruangbin – fifteen fifty-three
- spencer p. jones and the nothing butts – freak out
- sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
- suzi quatro – ain’t ya somethin’ honey
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- loose lips – told you so
- indiago – plb
- relays – no one fucks me like the ato
- the chats – the price of smokes
- dem mob – dip
- miss kaninna – push up
- tia gostelow – mirrors
- nancy bates – blood red moon
- colourblind – spark
- mum friends – clean
- oscar the wild – multicolour
- sandy dish – ghosted
- gut health – separate states
- war room – the top floor
- soria moria – new new song
- bb and the blips – shame job
- party dozen – the big man upstairs
- gratts – sun circles (the sunrise groove)
- beyonce’s fiances – la sing
- king stingray – best bits
- dom sensitive – r&d
- ceres – humming
- deafcult – metamorphosis
- coldwave – haircut song
- DIIV – brown paper bag
- lizard train – she gets me
- cookie baker – luck & desire
