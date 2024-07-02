Simple Sounds: 2024-07-02

Written by on July 2, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. kitchen witch – rosemary
  3. druid fluids – reverie
  4. maisie – morphine
  5. khruangbin – fifteen fifty-three
  6. spencer p. jones and the nothing butts – freak out
  7. sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
  8. suzi quatro – ain’t ya somethin’ honey
  9. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  10. loose lips – told you so
  11. indiago – plb
  12. relays – no one fucks me like the ato
  13. the chats – the price of smokes
  14. dem mob – dip
  15. miss kaninna – push up
  16. tia gostelow – mirrors
  17. nancy bates – blood red moon
  18. colourblind – spark
  19. mum friends – clean
  20. oscar the wild – multicolour
  21. sandy dish – ghosted
  22. gut health – separate states
  23. war room – the top floor
  24. soria moria – new new song
  25. bb and the blips – shame job
  26. party dozen – the big man upstairs
  27. gratts – sun circles (the sunrise groove)
  28. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
  29. king stingray – best bits
  30. dom sensitive – r&d
  31. ceres – humming
  32. deafcult – metamorphosis
  33. coldwave – haircut song
  34. DIIV – brown paper bag
  35. lizard train – she gets me
  36. cookie baker – luck & desire
