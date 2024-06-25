Simple Sounds: 2024-06-25

- you am i – good mornin’
- bb and the blips – lucky country
- toyland – glad to be australian
- siouxsie and the banshees – placebo effect
- summer flake – new day
- nancy bates – blood red moon
- baby cool – mother luna
- nathan may – love from me
- ricky albeck – it goes….
- marlon williams – easy does it
- dust collection – so sad today
- ghyti – smoke and mirrors
- viagra boys – punk rock loser
- gut health – separate states
- glitoris – trump card
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- west thebarton – desire
- eliza & the delusionals – somebody
- gratts – sun circles (alexander flood live rework)
- haptics – haptic touch
- bar italia – sounds like you had to be there
- pond – daisy
- the empty threats – ATACB
- war room – the top floor
- the dharma chain – greenlight
- velvet moth – paddy wagon party
- babe rainbow – zeitgeist
- jack white – three women
- sam morton – purple yellow
- kim gordon – bye bye
- emma volard – brooklyn loft
- emerauld – my worth
Reader's opinions