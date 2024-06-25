Simple Sounds: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. bb and the blips – lucky country
  3. toyland – glad to be australian
  4. siouxsie and the banshees – placebo effect
  5. summer flake – new day
  6. nancy bates – blood red moon
  7. baby cool – mother luna
  8. nathan may – love from me
  9. ricky albeck – it goes….
  10. marlon williams – easy does it
  11. dust collection – so sad today
  12. ghyti – smoke and mirrors
  13. viagra boys – punk rock loser
  14. gut health – separate states
  15. glitoris – trump card
  16. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  17. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  18. west thebarton – desire
  19. eliza & the delusionals – somebody
  20. gratts – sun circles (alexander flood live rework)
  21. haptics – haptic touch
  22. bar italia – sounds like you had to be there
  23. pond – daisy
  24. the empty threats – ATACB
  25. war room – the top floor
  26. the dharma chain – greenlight
  27. velvet moth – paddy wagon party
  28. babe rainbow – zeitgeist
  29. jack white – three women
  30. sam morton – purple yellow
  31. kim gordon – bye bye
  32. emma volard – brooklyn loft
  33. emerauld – my worth
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-06-25

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist