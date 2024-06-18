Simple Sounds: 2024-06-18

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. pigasus – stargazer
  3. sex drive – endurance
  4. private function – albury wodonga
  5. private wives – pity party
  6. toyland – night flight over palestine
  7. marianne faithfull – why’d ya do it
  8. drahla – grief in phantasia
  9. hector – cowgirl
  10. goat girl – ride around
  11. vlad dale – you mean so much to me
  12. king stingray – best bits
  13. the maggie pills – the scourge within
  14. tex perkins & his ladyboyz – do that to me one more time
  15. rolling stones – (i can’t get no) satisfaction
  16. the backyarders – jiggy-jig
  17. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
  18. free live sports – sleep hygiene
  19. queenie & henry wagons – alone with you
  20. jen cloher – annabelle
  21. tom redwood – loving you, loving me
  22. dj tr!p – housewerk
  23. sleaford mods – tied up in notz
  24. cumgirl8 – quite like love
  25. cash savage & the last drinks – keep working at your job
  26. dirty three – everything’s fucked
  27. crocodylus – bad reception
  28. floodlights – thanks for understanding
  29. buddy j francis – havin’ a beer
  30. baby cool – country song
  31. emma donovan & the putbacks feat. tim rogers & joelistics – blackfella whitefella
  32. stabbitha & the knifey wifey’s – worriers
  33. stabbitha & the knifey wifey’s – fedora destroyer
