Simple Sounds: 2024-06-18

- you am i – good mornin’
- pigasus – stargazer
- sex drive – endurance
- private function – albury wodonga
- private wives – pity party
- toyland – night flight over palestine
- marianne faithfull – why’d ya do it
- drahla – grief in phantasia
- hector – cowgirl
- goat girl – ride around
- vlad dale – you mean so much to me
- king stingray – best bits
- the maggie pills – the scourge within
- tex perkins & his ladyboyz – do that to me one more time
- rolling stones – (i can’t get no) satisfaction
- the backyarders – jiggy-jig
- beyonce’s fiances – la sing
- free live sports – sleep hygiene
- queenie & henry wagons – alone with you
- jen cloher – annabelle
- tom redwood – loving you, loving me
- dj tr!p – housewerk
- sleaford mods – tied up in notz
- cumgirl8 – quite like love
- cash savage & the last drinks – keep working at your job
- dirty three – everything’s fucked
- crocodylus – bad reception
- floodlights – thanks for understanding
- buddy j francis – havin’ a beer
- baby cool – country song
- emma donovan & the putbacks feat. tim rogers & joelistics – blackfella whitefella
- stabbitha & the knifey wifey’s – worriers
- stabbitha & the knifey wifey’s – fedora destroyer
