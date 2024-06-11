Simple Sounds: 2024-06-11

- you am i – good mornin’
- the backyarders – rip rip woodchip
- hells hoist – the morning after
- sette bello – broken
- the norbu pellets – groove juice
- the u-bombs – the u-bomb bop
- rebecca’s empire – empty
- yours, georgina – dog tired
- hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – misery queen
- the pretty littles – australian dream
- moaning lisa – wayside
- babyteeth – girlband
- bar italia – the only conscious being in the universe
- the hu – sell the world
- rocky’s pride & joy – revenge
- kitchen witch – glitch
- nocturnal animals – ashlee’s berceuse
- grace mensforth & jack willsmore – i wish a song was enough
- hepe mateh – the funky drummer
- the beach boys – good vibrations
- haiku hands feat true vibenation – squat
- beyonce’s fiances – la sing
- tashi marie – hard-wired
- felix mir – hospital II
- teens – burning bridges
- dirty three – love changes everything II
- bird detective – i’ve got 99 problems and they all stem from deep-seated issues i’ve had since high school
- west thebarton – ivan
- fever dream – was
- underworld – born slippy
- thunder speaks – hawkmoth
- isabel rumble – body of clay
