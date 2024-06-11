Simple Sounds: 2024-06-11

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the backyarders – rip rip woodchip
  3. hells hoist – the morning after
  4. sette bello – broken
  5. the norbu pellets – groove juice
  6. the u-bombs – the u-bomb bop
  7. rebecca’s empire – empty
  8. yours, georgina – dog tired
  9. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – misery queen
  10. the pretty littles – australian dream
  11. moaning lisa – wayside
  12. babyteeth – girlband
  13. bar italia – the only conscious being in the universe
  14. the hu – sell the world
  15. rocky’s pride & joy – revenge
  16. kitchen witch – glitch
  17. nocturnal animals – ashlee’s berceuse
  18. grace mensforth & jack willsmore – i wish a song was enough
  19. hepe mateh – the funky drummer
  20. the beach boys – good vibrations
  21. haiku hands feat true vibenation – squat
  22. beyonce’s fiances – la sing
  23. tashi marie – hard-wired
  24. felix mir – hospital II
  25. teens – burning bridges
  26. dirty three – love changes everything II
  27. bird detective – i’ve got 99 problems and they all stem from deep-seated issues i’ve had since high school
  28. west thebarton – ivan
  29. fever dream – was
  30. underworld – born slippy
  31. thunder speaks – hawkmoth
  32. isabel rumble – body of clay
