Simple Sounds: 2024-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. wireheads – flowers
  3. puree – i guess you were right
  4. ukulele death squad – baby don’t fuck with me
  5. emily wurramara – midnight blues
  6. gum/ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
  7. shorehaven – feminine
  8. mum friends – rails
  9. axe & the ivory – when I was a shelter
  10. deafcult – metamorphosis
  11. st morris sinners – keith the leech
  12. full flower moon band – devil
  13. kim gordon – i’m a man
  14. raave tapes – braces
  15. badbadnotgood – weird & wonderful
  16. yard act – we make hits
  17. skeggs – spaceman
  18. bad waitress – that sedative
  19. sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
  20. mannequin death squad feat. dz deathrays – safe and warm
  21. porpoise spit – people like me
  22. elsy wameyo – umva
  23. tinariwen – mano dayak
  24. sons of zoku – earth chant
  25. minnie riperton – les fleur
  26. amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
  27. the public servants – blend 43
  28. hagol – sick
  29. the rowdy neighbours – a song for you
  30. forklift assassins – wheel man
  31. minor threat – steppin’ stone
  32. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  33. west thebarton – desire
  34. the maggie pills – gold
  35. broken loose – say your goodbyes
  36. the bedridden – the anthem of the crown and anchor
