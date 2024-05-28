Simple Sounds: 2024-05-28

- you am i – good mornin’
- wireheads – flowers
- puree – i guess you were right
- ukulele death squad – baby don’t fuck with me
- emily wurramara – midnight blues
- gum/ambrose kenny-smith – ill times
- shorehaven – feminine
- mum friends – rails
- axe & the ivory – when I was a shelter
- deafcult – metamorphosis
- st morris sinners – keith the leech
- full flower moon band – devil
- kim gordon – i’m a man
- raave tapes – braces
- badbadnotgood – weird & wonderful
- yard act – we make hits
- skeggs – spaceman
- bad waitress – that sedative
- sacrificial larynx – critical sleep theory
- mannequin death squad feat. dz deathrays – safe and warm
- porpoise spit – people like me
- elsy wameyo – umva
- tinariwen – mano dayak
- sons of zoku – earth chant
- minnie riperton – les fleur
- amyl and the sniffers – u should not be doing that
- the public servants – blend 43
- hagol – sick
- the rowdy neighbours – a song for you
- forklift assassins – wheel man
- minor threat – steppin’ stone
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- west thebarton – desire
- the maggie pills – gold
- broken loose – say your goodbyes
- the bedridden – the anthem of the crown and anchor
