Simple Sounds: 2024-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the mushniks – no motherfuckers gonna hold your hand
  3. the dunes – mountain
  4. glass beams – snake oil
  5. my cherie – darkness & gold
  6. jess day – lilith
  7. cumgirl8 – quite like love
  8. batpiss – time
  9. rage against the machine – kick out the jams (live)
  10. liz dealey – i’ll be your navigator
  11. fiona beverage – faux pas
  12. scabz – used
  13. cable ties – say what you mean
  14. smoke no fire – prisoner of sleep
  15. baby candy – riffy ponting
  16. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  17. the genevieves – nothing happened
  18. the yellow wallpaper – let’s live
  19. the dead regulars – feel like love
  20. zombeaches – lung
  21. the hydes – don’t you worry
  22. tell mama – freedom rising
  23. janis joplin – tell mama (live)
  24. kitchen witch – glitch
  25. favoured state – it’s a mess
  26. abbe may – big pussy energy
  27. sacrificial larynx – so damn good
