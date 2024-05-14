Simple Sounds: 2024-05-14

- you am i – good mornin’
- gratts – submerge me (gilb_r remix)
- anna echo and the high tides – anti-maim
- jess day – lilith
- the buoys – check mate
- the maggie pills – gold
- tropical fuck storm – paradise
- dainty morsels – don’t stray
- sette bello – wake up the dead
- stellar sea – state of mind
- abbe may – big pussy energy
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- sandy dish – that’s hot
- overmono feat the streets – turn the page
- lucas day – deja vu
- brian cunningham – do gooder
- the sundials – baby
- party pest – mean
- fontaines dc – starburster
- drahla – talking radiance
- sweeney – even in my dreams i’m alone
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- the trafalgars – the company
Reader's opinions