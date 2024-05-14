Simple Sounds: 2024-05-14

May 14, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. gratts – submerge me (gilb_r remix)
  3. anna echo and the high tides – anti-maim
  4. jess day – lilith
  5. the buoys – check mate
  6. the maggie pills – gold
  7. tropical fuck storm – paradise
  8. dainty morsels – don’t stray
  9. sette bello – wake up the dead
  10. stellar sea – state of mind
  11. abbe may – big pussy energy
  12. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  13. sandy dish – that’s hot
  14. overmono feat the streets – turn the page
  15. lucas day – deja vu
  16. brian cunningham – do gooder
  17. the sundials – baby
  18. party pest – mean
  19. fontaines dc – starburster
  20. drahla – talking radiance
  21. sweeney – even in my dreams i’m alone
  22. swimsuit – one with the birds
  23. the trafalgars – the company
