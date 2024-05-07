Simple Sounds: 2024-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. sturt avenue feat bromham – how much it costs
  3. jess day – lilith
  4. stellar sea – running up that hill (a deal with god)
  5. carla lippis – the witching hour
  6. smoke no fire – prisoner of sleep
  7. state library – tired
  8. roadkill – milkshake man
  9. armitage shanks – vapers tongue
  10. dj tr!p – brut 303
  11. rebel yell feat black dahlia – tnt
  12. motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
  13. basment jaxx – where’s your head at – jaxx nite club
  14. abbe may – big pussy energy
  15. forklift assassins – wheel man
  16. mannequin death squad feat dz deathrays – safe and warm
  17. vlad dale – this world’s been breaking my heart
  18. the yellow wallpaper – let’s live
  19. badland caravan – stoned gator blues
  20. rob edwards – dreaming
  21. electric fields – one milkali (one blood)
  22. hiatus kaiyote – telescope
  23. mdou moctar – oh france
  24. thunder speaks – stop/go
  25. anna echo & the high tides – anti-maim
  26. cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
  27. the lemon twigs – my golden years
  28. david bowie – golden years
  29. wilding – as long as it’s easy
  30. mark curtis and the flannelettes – getaway
  31. the genevieves – nothing happened
  32. tonix – in this lifetime
