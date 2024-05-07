Simple Sounds: 2024-05-07

- you am i – good mornin’
- sturt avenue feat bromham – how much it costs
- jess day – lilith
- stellar sea – running up that hill (a deal with god)
- carla lippis – the witching hour
- smoke no fire – prisoner of sleep
- state library – tired
- roadkill – milkshake man
- armitage shanks – vapers tongue
- dj tr!p – brut 303
- rebel yell feat black dahlia – tnt
- motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
- basment jaxx – where’s your head at – jaxx nite club
- abbe may – big pussy energy
- forklift assassins – wheel man
- mannequin death squad feat dz deathrays – safe and warm
- vlad dale – this world’s been breaking my heart
- the yellow wallpaper – let’s live
- badland caravan – stoned gator blues
- rob edwards – dreaming
- electric fields – one milkali (one blood)
- hiatus kaiyote – telescope
- mdou moctar – oh france
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- anna echo & the high tides – anti-maim
- cull the band – i’ll be your navigator
- the lemon twigs – my golden years
- david bowie – golden years
- wilding – as long as it’s easy
- mark curtis and the flannelettes – getaway
- the genevieves – nothing happened
- tonix – in this lifetime
Reader's opinions