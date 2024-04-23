Simple Sounds: 2024-04-23

- you am i – good mornin’
- the liminanas – the gift
- slowmango – floppy disko
- erin buku – connected
- georgia oatley – hoenolulu
- elizabeth prophet – mothra
- glass beams – snake oil
- ricky albeck – it goes…
- washington – cement
- bad//dreems – jack
- fontaines d.c. – starburster
- frank turner feat teenage joans – girl from the record shop
- molly rocket – god damn
- billiam – where is jackson reid briggs?
- witch spit – daddy
- romy – did i (peaches remix)
- dem mob – dip
- los palms – from the shadows
- ac/dc – it’s a long way to the top (if you wanna rock ‘n roll)
- cumgirl8 – glasshour
- kim gordon – i’m a man
- swimsuit – one with the birds
- grace cummings – on and on
- stand atlantic – warzOne
- special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
- babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
- g-flip – cruel summer
- bad//dreems ft. peter garrett, mambali and emily warramara – blackfella/whitefella
- loren kate – solid rock
- screamfeeder feat adalita – wrote you off
- favoured state – look who’s talking
- sandy dish – ghosted
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- the sundials – hey girl
- thunder speaks – stop/go
