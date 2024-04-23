Simple Sounds: 2024-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the liminanas – the gift
  3. slowmango – floppy disko
  4. erin buku – connected
  5. georgia oatley – hoenolulu
  6. elizabeth prophet – mothra
  7. glass beams – snake oil
  8. ricky albeck – it goes…
  9. washington – cement
  10. bad//dreems – jack
  11. fontaines d.c. – starburster
  12. frank turner feat teenage joans – girl from the record shop
  13. molly rocket – god damn
  14. billiam – where is jackson reid briggs?
  15. witch spit – daddy
  16. romy – did i (peaches remix)
  17. dem mob – dip
  18. los palms – from the shadows
  19. ac/dc – it’s a long way to the top (if you wanna rock ‘n roll)
  20. cumgirl8 – glasshour
  21. kim gordon – i’m a man
  22. swimsuit – one with the birds
  23. grace cummings – on and on
  24. stand atlantic – warzOne
  25. special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
  26. babyteeth – pretend we’re dead
  27. g-flip – cruel summer
  28. bad//dreems ft. peter garrett, mambali and emily warramara – blackfella/whitefella
  29. loren kate – solid rock
  30. screamfeeder feat adalita – wrote you off
  31. favoured state – look who’s talking
  32. sandy dish – ghosted
  33. maisie – sugar for dinner
  34. the sundials – hey girl
  35. thunder speaks – stop/go
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-04-23

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-04-23

Current track

Title

Artist