Simple Sounds: 2024-04-16

- you am i – good mornin’
- hydromedusa – suspects
- kitchen witch – lost
- black sabbath – war pigs
- hawkwind – what are we going to do while we’re here
- basty h – port wakefield could save your life
- overnight oats – kansas
- pine point – trying
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- zombeaches – dancing through blood
- hate force five – swear at your parents
- the 745’s – patty bought a pulsar
- amyl and the sniffers – some mutts (can’t be muzzled)
- bikini kill – rebel girl
- the vains – don’t think so
- molly rocket – god damn
- private wives – annoyed
- the vovos – pink milk
- mannequin death squad – san fran
- private function – evie part 4
- forklift assassins – wheel man
- chelsea manor – predator
- pj harvey – sheela-na-gig
- pity lips – cellular
- dirty three – love changes everything i
- east brunswick all girls choir – exile spree
- twine – same old problems
- full flower moon band – illegal things
- nirvana – drain you
- hagol – wddp
- church moms – cigarette
- west thebarton – faceless
- pelvis – peach
