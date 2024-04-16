Simple Sounds: 2024-04-16

Written by on April 16, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hydromedusa – suspects
  3. kitchen witch – lost
  4. black sabbath – war pigs
  5. hawkwind – what are we going to do while we’re here
  6. basty h – port wakefield could save your life
  7. overnight oats – kansas
  8. pine point – trying
  9. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  10. zombeaches – dancing through blood
  11. hate force five – swear at your parents
  12. the 745’s – patty bought a pulsar
  13. amyl and the sniffers – some mutts (can’t be muzzled)
  14. bikini kill – rebel girl
  15. the vains – don’t think so
  16. molly rocket – god damn
  17. private wives – annoyed
  18. the vovos – pink milk
  19. mannequin death squad – san fran
  20. private function – evie part 4
  21. forklift assassins – wheel man
  22. chelsea manor – predator
  23. pj harvey – sheela-na-gig
  24. pity lips – cellular
  25. dirty three – love changes everything i
  26. east brunswick all girls choir – exile spree
  27. twine – same old problems
  28. full flower moon band – illegal things
  29. nirvana – drain you
  30. hagol – wddp
  31. church moms – cigarette
  32. west thebarton – faceless
  33. pelvis – peach
