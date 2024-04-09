Simple Sounds: 2024-04-09

- you am i – good mornin’
- king stingray – through the trees
- caiti baker – stay down
- jessica luxx – the temple
- naomi keyte – hard to make plans
- hiatus kaiyote – make friends
- erin buku – hey mumma
- stevie wonder – living for the city
- ngaiire – once (live at the sydney opera house)
- party pest – witch
- swapmeet – collision
- the vovos – hecate
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – girl sports
- sin dog jelly roll – hand on the bad
- babyteeth – girlband
- L7 – shitlist
- drahla – talking radiance
- haiku hands – suck my cherry
- maisie – sugar for dinner
- puree – i guess you were right
- big town – 2057
- towns – birthdays
- full flower moon band – illegal things
- the empty threats – boys in the gutter
- los palms – from the shadows
- glass animals – creatures in heaven
- 5 sided cube – buddha’s a beatle
- kamasi washington feat andre 3000 – dream state
- avalon kane feat stu patterson – hole song
- felix mir – tiny plastic baby
- electric six – danger! high voltage (soulchild mix)
- wet leg – piece of shit
- nick vulture – dreams
Reader's opinions