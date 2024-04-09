Simple Sounds: 2024-04-09

April 9, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. king stingray – through the trees
  3. caiti baker – stay down
  4. jessica luxx – the temple
  5. naomi keyte – hard to make plans
  6. hiatus kaiyote – make friends
  7. erin buku – hey mumma
  8. stevie wonder – living for the city
  9. ngaiire – once (live at the sydney opera house)
  10. party pest – witch
  11. swapmeet – collision
  12. the vovos – hecate
  13. teen jesus and the jean teasers – girl sports
  14. sin dog jelly roll – hand on the bad
  15. babyteeth – girlband
  16. L7 – shitlist
  17. drahla – talking radiance
  18. haiku hands – suck my cherry
  19. maisie – sugar for dinner
  20. puree – i guess you were right
  21. big town – 2057
  22. towns – birthdays
  23. full flower moon band – illegal things
  24. the empty threats – boys in the gutter
  25. los palms – from the shadows
  26. glass animals – creatures in heaven
  27. 5 sided cube – buddha’s a beatle
  28. kamasi washington feat andre 3000 – dream state
  29. avalon kane feat stu patterson – hole song
  30. felix mir – tiny plastic baby
  31. electric six – danger! high voltage (soulchild mix)
  32. wet leg – piece of shit
  33. nick vulture – dreams
