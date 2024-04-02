Simple Sounds: 2024-04-02

Written by on April 2, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. cash savage and the last drinks – every day is the same
  3. gut health – uh-oh
  4. the vains – pickleback
  5. the distillers – the young crazed peeling
  6. swapmeet – collision
  7. bromham – william & gudula
  8. emerauld – my worth
  9. my cherie and uomo – runrunrun
  10. kate bush – babooshka
  11. 5 sided cube feat harrison smith – buddha’s a beatle
  12. dry cleaning – scratchcard lanyard
  13. the last dinner party – the feminine urge
  14. sarah mary chadwick – it’s never ok (live)
  15. carla lippis – you will be happy
  16. the sisters of mercy – temple of love
  17. babyteeth – girlband
  18. hole – asking for it
  19. the pretty littles – australian dream
  20. drunk mums – new australia
  21. west thebarton – modern australia
  22. pool toy – festival state
  23. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  24. the public servants – company time
  25. dr sure’s unusual practice – keeps ya head up
  26. sparks – balls
  27. courtney barnett – nameless, faceless
  28. holly humberstone – easy tiger
  29. haptics – romeo
  30. jack white – lazaretto
  31. this space is ours – house of flames
  32. naomi keyte – travelling woman
