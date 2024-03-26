Simple Sounds: 2024-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. tell mama – sundrenched
  3. shop assistants – before i wake
  4. nick vulture – summers end
  5. dean forever – could this be ok?
  6. the pretty littles – australian dream
  7. eliza & the delusionals – make it feel like the garden
  8. siberian tiger – water the plants
  9. the sundials – do it for myself
  10. king stingray – through the trees
  11. dem mob – dip
  12. elsy wameyo – piny lara
  13. motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
  14. rebel yell – reprise
  15. chemical brothers – out of control
  16. haptics – romeo
  17. erin buku – check your self
  18. big thief – little things
  19. obscura hail – O.R
  20. a. swayze & the ghosts – cool cucumber
  21. swap meet – ceiling fan
  22. forklift assassins – wheel man
  23. body horrors – crickets
  24. witch spit – cranky
  25. drahla – grief in phantasia
  26. cumgirl8 – glasshour
  27. girl and girl – hello
  28. the mushniks – be whadda want
  29. goat girl – ride around
  30. fugazi – 23 beats off
  31. west thebarton – modern australia
  32. west thebarton – desire
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-03-25

Current track

Title

Artist