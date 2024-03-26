Simple Sounds: 2024-03-26

- you am i – good mornin’
- tell mama – sundrenched
- shop assistants – before i wake
- nick vulture – summers end
- dean forever – could this be ok?
- the pretty littles – australian dream
- eliza & the delusionals – make it feel like the garden
- siberian tiger – water the plants
- the sundials – do it for myself
- king stingray – through the trees
- dem mob – dip
- elsy wameyo – piny lara
- motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
- rebel yell – reprise
- chemical brothers – out of control
- haptics – romeo
- erin buku – check your self
- big thief – little things
- obscura hail – O.R
- a. swayze & the ghosts – cool cucumber
- swap meet – ceiling fan
- forklift assassins – wheel man
- body horrors – crickets
- witch spit – cranky
- drahla – grief in phantasia
- cumgirl8 – glasshour
- girl and girl – hello
- the mushniks – be whadda want
- goat girl – ride around
- fugazi – 23 beats off
- west thebarton – modern australia
- west thebarton – desire
Reader's opinions