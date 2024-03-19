Simple Sounds: 2024-03-19

March 19, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the dandy warhols – alcohol and cocainemarijuananicotine
  3. beck – nicotine & gravy
  4. dune rats – dalai lama big banana marijuana
  5. siouxsie & the banshees – nicotine stain
  6. max savage and the lofty mountain band – little sister (feat. the eileens)
  7. alana jagt – imagining life
  8. tia gostelow – all ur sorrow
  9. rosalie chilvers – ego tripping
  10. hearts and rockets – the promise
  11. cumgirl8 – glasshour
  12. the vovos – pink milk
  13. hecate – by myself
  14. the golden gaytimes – swipe right swipe left
  15. placement – disintegrate
  16. kim gordon – bye bye
  17. madam super trash – old skin for new
  18. haptics – the spark
  19. dj tr!p – bird brain
  20. drahla – grief in phantasia
  21. mums favourite – vodka, neat
  22. stimpies – rat race
  23. sandy dish – boy break
  24. jon ann – f with me
  25. private wives – pity party
  26. dr sure’s unusual practice – all my friends are all my friends
  27. soria moria – new new song
  28. the maggie pills – the freedom club
  29. beans – haunted
  30. holly humberstone – easy tiger
  31. janis joplin – piece of my heart
  32. emma donovan – til my song is done
  33. avalon kane feat stu patterson – hole song
  34. mdou moctar – funeral for justice
  35. putrescent seepage – necromorphosis
