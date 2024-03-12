Simple Sounds: 2024-03-12

- Joan Armatrading – Show Some Emotion
- Moonlight Benjamin – Wayo
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- Black Sabbath – After Forever
- The Beautiful Black – Hard Times
- Hunky Punks – Pillar of Society
- Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
- Midnight Oil – Weddingcake Island
- Hoodoo Gurus – Poison Pen
- Trafalgar – Ma-ma-ma Belle
- Mental As Anything – Pelican
- Courtney Barnett – Elevator Operator
- Gut Health – UH-OH
- Goon Wizard – Mediocre Mountain
- The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- Vic Conrad and the !st Third – Mr V
- Nico – The fairest of the Seasons
- 8 Eyed Spy (with Lydia Lunch) – Motor Oil Shanty
- The Jam – Down in the Tube Station at Midnight
- The Skids – Sweet Surburbia
- Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
- Rickie Lee Jones – Rebel Rebel
- The Damned – Neat Neat Neat(live)
- The Damned – Fun Factory
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
- The Songs Of Tom Smith – Tonna Love To Dump
- Jo Zee & the D.D.C. – Culture of The Hardened Man
- Nick Drake – Pink Moon
- Hawkwind – Brainstorm
- Alice Cooper – Caught in a dream
- Terry Reid – Live Life
- The Munch – Homelife
- Basty Band – Song For A Skull
- HAGOL – Goyangi
- Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
- Los Palms – Cigarette Palms
- Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
- Loopole – Daylight
- Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
- Fear and Loathing – Get It On
