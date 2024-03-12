Simple Sounds: 2024-03-12

Written by on March 12, 2024

  1. Joan Armatrading – Show Some Emotion
  2. Moonlight Benjamin – Wayo
  3. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  4. Black Sabbath – After Forever
  5. The Beautiful Black – Hard Times
  6. Hunky Punks – Pillar of Society
  7. Iron Sheiks – Donkey Song
  8. Midnight Oil – Weddingcake Island
  9. Hoodoo Gurus – Poison Pen
  10. Trafalgar – Ma-ma-ma Belle
  11. Mental As Anything – Pelican
  12. Courtney Barnett – Elevator Operator
  13. Gut Health – UH-OH
  14. Goon Wizard – Mediocre Mountain
  15. The Mushniks – Be Whadda Want
  16. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  17. Vic Conrad and the !st Third – Mr V
  18. Nico – The fairest of the Seasons
  19. 8 Eyed Spy (with Lydia Lunch) – Motor Oil Shanty
  20. The Jam – Down in the Tube Station at Midnight
  21. The Skids – Sweet Surburbia
  22. Marianne Faithfull – It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
  23. Rickie Lee Jones – Rebel Rebel
  24. The Damned – Neat Neat Neat(live)
  25. The Damned – Fun Factory
  26. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – Never Dies
  27. The Songs Of Tom Smith – Tonna Love To Dump
  28. Jo Zee & the D.D.C. – Culture of The Hardened Man
  29. Nick Drake – Pink Moon
  30. Hawkwind – Brainstorm
  31. Alice Cooper – Caught in a dream
  32. Terry Reid – Live Life
  33. The Munch – Homelife
  34. Basty Band – Song For A Skull
  35. HAGOL – Goyangi
  36. Flat Stanley – I Grew Old
  37. Los Palms – Cigarette Palms
  38. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  39. Loopole – Daylight
  40. Elizabeth Prophet – Mind Snare in the Simulacrum
  41. Fear and Loathing – Get It On
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-03-12

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-03-12

Current track

Title

Artist