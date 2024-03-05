Simple Sounds: 2024-03-05

Written by on March 5, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. balaklava blues – you shoot me
  3. elsy wameyo – sinner
  4. electric fields – shade away
  5. sweeney – drama, despair and disappointment
  6. deafcult – metamorphosis
  7. st morris sinners – bfbf
  8. the mushniks – be whadda want
  9. goat girl – ride around
  10. joan & the giants – born in the wrong time
  11. jess locke – the place
  12. bree tranter – within + without
  13. amy winehouse – rehab
  14. party pest – every single day
  15. x-ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
  16. shelf lives – skirts & salads
  17. alright psycho – short skirts
  18. pelvis – mum
  19. warpaint – common blue
  20. kim gordon – i’m a man
  21. full flower moon band – west side
  22. pash – land of the sun
  23. thunder speaks – stop/go
  24. joan jett – i wanna be your dog
  25. west thebarton – humble heart
  26. zombeaches feat wolfy (stiff richards) – now in red
  27. yard act – blackpool illuminations
  28. tricky – black steel
  29. wet leg – chaise longue
  30. coldwave – twenty two
  31. the fyoogs – you stole the dark
  32. indiago – bones
  33. badland caravan – suit and tie
  34. indiago – bones
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-03-05

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2024-03-05

Current track

Title

Artist