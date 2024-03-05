Simple Sounds: 2024-03-05

- you am i – good mornin’
- balaklava blues – you shoot me
- elsy wameyo – sinner
- electric fields – shade away
- sweeney – drama, despair and disappointment
- deafcult – metamorphosis
- st morris sinners – bfbf
- the mushniks – be whadda want
- goat girl – ride around
- joan & the giants – born in the wrong time
- jess locke – the place
- bree tranter – within + without
- amy winehouse – rehab
- party pest – every single day
- x-ray spex – the day the world turned day-glo
- shelf lives – skirts & salads
- alright psycho – short skirts
- pelvis – mum
- warpaint – common blue
- kim gordon – i’m a man
- full flower moon band – west side
- pash – land of the sun
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- joan jett – i wanna be your dog
- west thebarton – humble heart
- zombeaches feat wolfy (stiff richards) – now in red
- yard act – blackpool illuminations
- tricky – black steel
- wet leg – chaise longue
- coldwave – twenty two
- the fyoogs – you stole the dark
- indiago – bones
- badland caravan – suit and tie
