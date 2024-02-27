Simple Sounds: 2024-02-27

- you am i – good mornin’
- the vains – pussy power
- TS – … ready for it?
- the mark of cain – point man
- c.o.f.f.i.n – fast love
- molly rocket – asphalt
- stimpies – rat race
- party pest – every single day
- liz dealey band – i had a feeling
- billy nomates – call in sick
- stand atlantic – warz0ne
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
- press club – no pressure
- special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
- haptics – everything that i could ever hope for
- drahla – second rhythm
- tonix – stars that hold us
- the dainty morsels – bungalow blues
- thunder speaks – stop/go
- the empty threats – can’t think about myself
- platonic sex – devil’s advocate
- fucked up – crooked head
- sleater-kinney – say it like you mean it
- heavens to betsy – complicated
- babes in toyland – we are family
- dead kennedys – let’s lynch the landlord
- dr sure’s unusual practice – escalator man
- west thebarton – humble heart
- drunk mums – new australia
- full flower moon band – west side
- cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
- ngaiire – once (live at the sydney opera house)
- erin buku – ley lines
- elsy wameyo – sinner
- alright psycho – imaginary
