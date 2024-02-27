Simple Sounds: 2024-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the vains – pussy power
  3. TS – … ready for it?
  4. the mark of cain – point man
  5. c.o.f.f.i.n – fast love
  6. molly rocket – asphalt
  7. stimpies – rat race
  8. party pest – every single day
  9. liz dealey band – i had a feeling
  10. billy nomates – call in sick
  11. stand atlantic – warz0ne
  12. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
  13. press club – no pressure
  14. special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
  15. haptics – everything that i could ever hope for
  16. drahla – second rhythm
  17. tonix – stars that hold us
  18. the dainty morsels – bungalow blues
  19. thunder speaks – stop/go
  20. the empty threats – can’t think about myself
  21. platonic sex – devil’s advocate
  22. fucked up – crooked head
  23. sleater-kinney – say it like you mean it
  24. heavens to betsy – complicated
  25. babes in toyland – we are family
  26. dead kennedys – let’s lynch the landlord
  27. dr sure’s unusual practice – escalator man
  28. west thebarton – humble heart
  29. drunk mums – new australia
  30. full flower moon band – west side
  31. cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
  32. ngaiire – once (live at the sydney opera house)
  33. erin buku – ley lines
  34. elsy wameyo – sinner
  35. alright psycho – imaginary
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-02-27

Previous post

PS I Love You: 2024-02-27

Current track

Title

Artist