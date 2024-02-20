Simple Sounds: 2024-02-20

February 20, 2024

  1. Television – Marquee Moon
  2. Daily Heads – Get Used To It
  3. The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
  4. Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
  5. Neighbourhood Threat – This Is not a dream
  6. Dangerous Birds – Alpha Romeo
  7. Dave & Terry(now called Terry & Dave?) – So Near
  8. Neats – 6
  9. The Church – When You Were Mine
  10. Wake In Fright – Punchcard
  11. The Munch – Homelife
  12. Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
  13. The Members – Phone In Show
  14. The Beautiful Black – Non-Alignment Pack
  15. Them Plasms – Australian Of The Year
  16. Hootenanny – I Love You
  17. Zeal – Yumi and the sky
  18. The Units – Grill Room
  19. Vertical Hold – My Imagination
  20. Creeping Flesh – Heartland Warriors
  21. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
  22. The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  23. Colourblind – Longsleeves
  24. Vlad Dale – See My Dog
  25. The Toss – Black Dog
  26. Fear and Loathing – step into the light
  27. Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
  28. Fyoogs – Roller Girl
  29. King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  30. Home Court – Draft
  31. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  32. The Vaselines – Son Of A Gun
  33. Mogwai – Black Spider
  34. Sweeney – Daddy-O
  35. Suicide – Ghost Rider
  36. XTC – Dance Band
  37. Bratmobile – What’s Wrong With You
  38. Au Pairs – Shakedown
  39. Sette Bello – Evil Eye
  40. The Songs Of Tom Smith – I Am a Living God
  41. MC5 – Looking At You
