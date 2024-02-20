Simple Sounds: 2024-02-20

- Television – Marquee Moon
- Daily Heads – Get Used To It
- The Midnight Mares – Anastasia
- Sons Of Zoku – Moonlight
- Neighbourhood Threat – This Is not a dream
- Dangerous Birds – Alpha Romeo
- Dave & Terry(now called Terry & Dave?) – So Near
- Neats – 6
- The Church – When You Were Mine
- Wake In Fright – Punchcard
- The Munch – Homelife
- Gut Health – Juvenile Retention
- The Members – Phone In Show
- The Beautiful Black – Non-Alignment Pack
- Them Plasms – Australian Of The Year
- Hootenanny – I Love You
- Zeal – Yumi and the sky
- The Units – Grill Room
- Vertical Hold – My Imagination
- Creeping Flesh – Heartland Warriors
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal In Fire
- The Dainty Morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- Colourblind – Longsleeves
- Vlad Dale – See My Dog
- The Toss – Black Dog
- Fear and Loathing – step into the light
- Fiendish Cavendish – Purple Cosmos
- Fyoogs – Roller Girl
- King Jeff & The How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
- Home Court – Draft
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- The Vaselines – Son Of A Gun
- Mogwai – Black Spider
- Sweeney – Daddy-O
- Suicide – Ghost Rider
- XTC – Dance Band
- Bratmobile – What’s Wrong With You
- Au Pairs – Shakedown
- Sette Bello – Evil Eye
- The Songs Of Tom Smith – I Am a Living God
- MC5 – Looking At You
