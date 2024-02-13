Simple Sounds: 2024-02-13

- you am i – good mornin’
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- dead witch – sunshine
- twine – same old problems
- sophie ellis-baxtor – murder on the dancefloor (pnau remix)
- confidence man – first class bitch (groove armada’s confidence trick remix)
- gerling – death to the apple gerls
- sons of zoku – o saber
- the mark of cain – lma
- tumbleweed – mr pharmacist
- bucket – wishing
- alpha beta fox – pins and needles
- glass beams – kong
- west thebarton – bible camp
- camp cope – the opener
- portishead – numb
- sufjan stevens – chicago
- pixies – where is my mind?
- venice queens – eddie’s castle
- kelly menhennett – heart beat beat
- julia jacklin – cry
- sia – drink to get drunk
- you am i – heavy heart
- gt stringer – up periscope
- underground lovers – on and on and on and on
- the beards – strokin’ my beard
- something for kate – captain (million miles an hour)
- wolf & cub – i need more
- siberian tiger – call on me
