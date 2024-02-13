Simple Sounds: 2024-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  3. dead witch – sunshine
  4. twine – same old problems
  5. sophie ellis-baxtor – murder on the dancefloor (pnau remix)
  6. confidence man – first class bitch (groove armada’s confidence trick remix)
  7. gerling – death to the apple gerls
  8. sons of zoku – o saber
  9. the mark of cain – lma
  10. tumbleweed – mr pharmacist
  11. bucket – wishing
  12. alpha beta fox – pins and needles
  13. glass beams – kong
  14. west thebarton – bible camp
  15. camp cope – the opener
  16. portishead – numb
  17. sufjan stevens – chicago
  18. pixies – where is my mind?
  19. venice queens – eddie’s castle
  20. kelly menhennett – heart beat beat
  21. julia jacklin – cry
  22. sia – drink to get drunk
  23. you am i – heavy heart
  24. gt stringer – up periscope
  25. underground lovers – on and on and on and on
  26. the beards – strokin’ my beard
  27. something for kate – captain (million miles an hour)
  28. wolf & cub – i need more
  29. siberian tiger – call on me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
