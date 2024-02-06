Simple Sounds: 2024-02-06

Written by on February 6, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. wireheads – flowers
  3. tuckshop – clockwork
  4. ricky albeck – insignificant favours
  5. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – the tallest of tales
  6. the uglies – big city
  7. drunk mums – livin’ at night
  8. molly rocket – asphalt
  9. raave tapes – k hi
  10. lard – they’re coming to take me away
  11. amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
  12. the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
  13. the maggie pills – well
  14. baby candy – riffy ponting
  15. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – dragon
  16. kitchen witch – earth & ether
  17. emily wurramara – magic woman dancing
  18. isadora’s dream – winds of change
  19. it’s a hoax – trying for easy
  20. kate alexander – bubblegum
  21. elsy wameyo – sinner
  22. rebel yell – destiny
  23. glitoris – the policy
  24. shelf lives – skirts & salads
  25. sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
  26. king jeff & the how are yous – ticking over
  27. the buoys – guard my heart
  28. hard rubbish – evergreen
  29. vlad dale – i don’t wanna go to work today
  30. sons of zoku – hunters
  31. the dainty morsels – stand up dizzy blues
  32. hepe mateh – gazelle folk
  33. the genevieves – nothing happened
