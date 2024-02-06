Simple Sounds: 2024-02-06

- you am i – good mornin’
- wireheads – flowers
- tuckshop – clockwork
- ricky albeck – insignificant favours
- hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – the tallest of tales
- the uglies – big city
- drunk mums – livin’ at night
- molly rocket – asphalt
- raave tapes – k hi
- lard – they’re coming to take me away
- amyl and the sniffers – guided by angels
- the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
- the maggie pills – well
- baby candy – riffy ponting
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – dragon
- kitchen witch – earth & ether
- emily wurramara – magic woman dancing
- isadora’s dream – winds of change
- it’s a hoax – trying for easy
- kate alexander – bubblegum
- elsy wameyo – sinner
- rebel yell – destiny
- glitoris – the policy
- shelf lives – skirts & salads
- sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
- king jeff & the how are yous – ticking over
- the buoys – guard my heart
- hard rubbish – evergreen
- vlad dale – i don’t wanna go to work today
- sons of zoku – hunters
- the dainty morsels – stand up dizzy blues
- hepe mateh – gazelle folk
- the genevieves – nothing happened
Reader's opinions