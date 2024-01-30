Simple Sounds: 2024-01-30

- you am i – good mornin’
- hydromedusa – lovin man
- hard-ons – me going out flanno
- bad sext – hear me out eat me out
- the bandshe – sick of your shit
- wake in fright – can’t tell love
- sturt avenue – wake me when the world makes any sense
- avalon kane – michael sheen
- the smile – bending hectic
- soria moria – exile
- wild rocket – sunny day
- alright psycho – imaginary
- ty segall – the bell
- zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
- mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
- anti lag – fuck with shoes on
- stolen youth – desensitised
- tropical fuck storm – you let my tyres down
- viagra boys – girls & boys
- justice feat tame impala – one night/all night
- dj tr!p – use me
- the empty threats – two years
- any girl – talk about you
- joan & the giants – good time
- isadora’s dream – the years are passing
- the last dinner party – caesar on a tv screen
- carla lippis – the witching hour
- sons of zoku – kuhnoo
- thunder speaks – free
- smoke no fire – nobody
- jessica luxx – the temple
Reader's opinions