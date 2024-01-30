Simple Sounds: 2024-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. hydromedusa – lovin man
  3. hard-ons – me going out flanno
  4. bad sext – hear me out eat me out
  5. the bandshe – sick of your shit
  6. wake in fright – can’t tell love
  7. sturt avenue – wake me when the world makes any sense
  8. avalon kane – michael sheen
  9. the smile – bending hectic
  10. soria moria – exile
  11. wild rocket – sunny day
  12. alright psycho – imaginary
  13. ty segall – the bell
  14. zombeaches – a taste of oxygen
  15. mannequin death squad – everybody’s movin
  16. anti lag – fuck with shoes on
  17. stolen youth – desensitised
  18. tropical fuck storm – you let my tyres down
  19. viagra boys – girls & boys
  20. justice feat tame impala – one night/all night
  21. dj tr!p – use me
  22. the empty threats – two years
  23. any girl – talk about you
  24. joan & the giants – good time
  25. isadora’s dream – the years are passing
  26. the last dinner party – caesar on a tv screen
  27. carla lippis – the witching hour
  28. sons of zoku – kuhnoo
  29. thunder speaks – free
  30. smoke no fire – nobody
  31. jessica luxx – the temple
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2024-01-30

Previous post

Offbeat: 2024-01-29

Current track

Title

Artist