Simple Sounds: 2024-01-16

- you am i – good mornin’
- yard act – petroleum
- home for the def – bad reputation
- the toss feat lauren mcaleer – good fortune
- the arturos – i saw a ufo
- madam super trash – diff verlds
- smoke no fire – nobody
- rocky’s pride and joy – tunnel vision
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- the mark of cain – interloper (live)
- the vains – strut
- pist idiots – smile
- tina turner – respect
- erin buku – the way (steve spacek remix)
- jess locke – uncomfortably happy
- ricky albeck – insignificant favours
- soursob bob – i’ve been done over by telstra
- thunder speaks – free
- party dozen – fruits of labour (harvey sutherland remix)
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- anti lag – fuck with shoes (manchester street weapon remix)
- shelf lives – skirts & salads
- wet leg – i don’t wanna go out
- mildlife – musica
- haptics – always more
- the last dinner party – caesar on a tv screen
- sarah mary chadwick – angry and violent
- carla lippis – you will be happy
- ratbag – exit girl
- the native cats – suplex
- sean blackwell – return to earth
- alana jagt – imagining life
- seabass – body close
- babyteeth – evolution of baby
