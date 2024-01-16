Simple Sounds: 2024-01-16

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. yard act – petroleum
  3. home for the def – bad reputation
  4. the toss feat lauren mcaleer – good fortune
  5. the arturos – i saw a ufo
  6. madam super trash – diff verlds
  7. smoke no fire – nobody
  8. rocky’s pride and joy – tunnel vision
  9. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  10. the mark of cain – interloper (live)
  11. the vains – strut
  12. pist idiots – smile
  13. tina turner – respect
  14. erin buku – the way (steve spacek remix)
  15. jess locke – uncomfortably happy
  16. ricky albeck – insignificant favours
  17. soursob bob – i’ve been done over by telstra
  18. thunder speaks – free
  19. party dozen – fruits of labour (harvey sutherland remix)
  20. the empty threats – new jet ski
  21. anti lag – fuck with shoes (manchester street weapon remix)
  22. shelf lives – skirts & salads
  23. wet leg – i don’t wanna go out
  24. mildlife – musica
  25. haptics – always more
  26. the last dinner party – caesar on a tv screen
  27. sarah mary chadwick – angry and violent
  28. carla lippis – you will be happy
  29. ratbag – exit girl
  30. the native cats – suplex
  31. sean blackwell – return to earth
  32. alana jagt – imagining life
  33. seabass – body close
  34. babyteeth – evolution of baby
