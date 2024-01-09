Simple Sounds: 2024-01-09

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. devo – working in the coalmine
  3. sparks – balls
  4. painters & dockers – nude school
  5. bananarama – venus
  6. smoke no fire – nobody
  7. pity lips – cellular
  8. johnny seagull & the hot chips – close to me
  9. church moms – cigarette
  10. sweeney – daddy-o
  11. motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
  12. body type – futurism
  13. teen jesus and the jean teasers – girl sports
  14. ed kuepper – sleepy head
  15. david bowie – heroes
  16. full flower moon band – waiting
  17. kurt vile – run run run
  18. boygenius – not strong enough
  19. ts and phoebe bridgers – nothing new
  20. jessica luxx – alone
  21. nick vulture – summers end
  22. tell mama – sundrenched
  23. the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
  24. the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
  25. baby candy – riffy ponting
  26. the vovos – go die in the woods
  27. amyl and the sniffers – monsoon rock
  28. kurralta park – mount remarkable
  29. bar italia – twist
  30. the effends – uno
