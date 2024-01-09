Simple Sounds: 2024-01-09

- you am i – good mornin’
- devo – working in the coalmine
- sparks – balls
- painters & dockers – nude school
- bananarama – venus
- smoke no fire – nobody
- pity lips – cellular
- johnny seagull & the hot chips – close to me
- church moms – cigarette
- sweeney – daddy-o
- motez – make way feat elsy wameyo
- body type – futurism
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – girl sports
- ed kuepper – sleepy head
- david bowie – heroes
- full flower moon band – waiting
- kurt vile – run run run
- boygenius – not strong enough
- ts and phoebe bridgers – nothing new
- jessica luxx – alone
- nick vulture – summers end
- tell mama – sundrenched
- the rsa’s – friday knock-offs
- the acid drops – surfin prostitute beat
- baby candy – riffy ponting
- the vovos – go die in the woods
- amyl and the sniffers – monsoon rock
- kurralta park – mount remarkable
- bar italia – twist
- the effends – uno
