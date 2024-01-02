Simple Sounds: 2024-01-02

January 2, 2024

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  3. electric fields – from little things big things grow
  4. little walter – mellow down easy
  5. dusty springfield – wishin’ & hopin’
  6. pere ubu – what i heard on the pop radio
  7. avant gardeners – 21 to 25
  8. billy nomates – fat white man
  9. placement – it’s over
  10. axe & the ivory – strangers
  11. loren kate – solid rock
  12. abbe may & the rockin’ pneumonia – do you wanna go dancin’
  13. bad//dreems – jack
  14. khruangbin – maria tambien
  15. slowmango – blob funk
  16. groove armada – final shakedown
  17. spiderbait – fucken awesome
  18. idles – danny nedelko
  19. private wives – hey bestie
  20. the meanies – don’t smile
  21. sandy dish – boy break
  22. magic dirt – dirty jeans
  23. spunk – last i heard
  24. scabz – brett lee’s got no i.d (& he can’t get into world bar)
  25. molly rocket – asphalt
  26. the uglies – big turd international
  27. the bearded clams – counter attack
  28. where’s the pope – there goes the neighbourhood
  29. c.o.f.f.i.n – for the boys
  30. hotchkiss – who do you love?
  31. grindhouse – i fucking love you gary
  32. nick vulture – summertime
  33. jessica luxx – alone
  34. bromham – people i’ve known
  35. the moldy peaches – downloading porn with davo
  36. hey harriett – more
  37. the cure – killing an arab
  38. the chats – struck by lightning
  39. hard-ons – where did she come from?
  40. sweat – bowls club
  41. cull the band – she knows
  42. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  43. pixies – greens and blues
