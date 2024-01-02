Simple Sounds: 2024-01-02

- you am i – good mornin’
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- electric fields – from little things big things grow
- little walter – mellow down easy
- dusty springfield – wishin’ & hopin’
- pere ubu – what i heard on the pop radio
- avant gardeners – 21 to 25
- billy nomates – fat white man
- placement – it’s over
- axe & the ivory – strangers
- loren kate – solid rock
- abbe may & the rockin’ pneumonia – do you wanna go dancin’
- bad//dreems – jack
- khruangbin – maria tambien
- slowmango – blob funk
- groove armada – final shakedown
- spiderbait – fucken awesome
- idles – danny nedelko
- private wives – hey bestie
- the meanies – don’t smile
- sandy dish – boy break
- magic dirt – dirty jeans
- spunk – last i heard
- scabz – brett lee’s got no i.d (& he can’t get into world bar)
- molly rocket – asphalt
- the uglies – big turd international
- the bearded clams – counter attack
- where’s the pope – there goes the neighbourhood
- c.o.f.f.i.n – for the boys
- hotchkiss – who do you love?
- grindhouse – i fucking love you gary
- nick vulture – summertime
- jessica luxx – alone
- bromham – people i’ve known
- the moldy peaches – downloading porn with davo
- hey harriett – more
- the cure – killing an arab
- the chats – struck by lightning
- hard-ons – where did she come from?
- sweat – bowls club
- cull the band – she knows
- the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
- pixies – greens and blues
Reader's opinions