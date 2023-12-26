Simple Sounds: 2023-12-26

- you am i – good mornin’
- ween – your party
- can – vitamin c
- kate bush – running up that hill (a deal with god)
- my cherie and uomo – runrunrun
- workhorse – no photographs
- hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
- beccy cole & carole sturzel – mother knows best
- jess johns – flicker (burn)
- alison goldfrapp – the beat divine
- party dozen – macca the mutt (feat. nick cave)
- twine – my god
- ratbag – dead end kids
- haysi fantayze – shiny shiny
- the maggie pills – unbound
- colonised – 5am abysmal
- special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
- amyl and the sniffers – born to be alive
- lulu – the man who sold the world
- the empty threats – new jet ski
- heavens to betsy – complicated
- swimsuit – hard times
- pool toy – festival state
- pinch points – copper
- the style council – shout to the top
- beyonce’s fiances – christopher walken christopher running
- the dainty morsels – little miss green
