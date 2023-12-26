Simple Sounds: 2023-12-26

December 26, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. ween – your party
  3. can – vitamin c
  4. kate bush – running up that hill (a deal with god)
  5. my cherie and uomo – runrunrun
  6. workhorse – no photographs
  7. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
  8. beccy cole & carole sturzel – mother knows best
  9. jess johns – flicker (burn)
  10. alison goldfrapp – the beat divine
  11. party dozen – macca the mutt (feat. nick cave)
  12. twine – my god
  13. ratbag – dead end kids
  14. haysi fantayze – shiny shiny
  15. the maggie pills – unbound
  16. colonised – 5am abysmal
  17. special interest – concerning peace (machine girl remix)
  18. amyl and the sniffers – born to be alive
  19. lulu – the man who sold the world
  20. the empty threats – new jet ski
  21. heavens to betsy – complicated
  22. swimsuit – hard times
  23. pool toy – festival state
  24. pinch points – copper
  25. the style council – shout to the top
  26. beyonce’s fiances – christopher walken christopher running
  27. the dainty morsels – little miss green
