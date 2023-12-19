Simple Sounds: 2023-12-19

- you am i – good mornin’
- rocky’s pride & joy – tunnel vision
- budgie – breaking all the house rules
- heart – magic man
- the vains – strut
- dicklord – debra
- ratbag – dead end kids
- mount trout – laughing with the gods
- the onos – war id over
- the buoys – settle petal
- flangipanis – my old man
- wet lips – when i see you
- armitage shanks – vapers tongue
- the bamboos – midlife glow feat ozay moore
- tkay maidza – what ya know
- we move like giants – girls (just wanna have fun)
- the flaming lips – do you realize??
- sparks – this town ain’t big enough for both of us
- miss kaninna – pinnacle bitch
- haiku hands – ma ruler
- spank rock – bump
- private wives – annoyed
- the belair lip bombs – say my name
- the dainty morsels – stand up dizzy blues
- soria moria – pirate song
- talking heads – take me to the river
- bromham – little drummer boy
- tom kneebone, alana jagt, ryan martin john & dylan paul – peelin’ prawns
- lemmy kilmister, dave grohl and billy f. gibbons – run rudolph run
- divebar youth feat cahli blakers – panic
- pine point – say it again
- axe & the ivory – strangers
- tell mama – sundrenched
- adrianne lenker – ruined
- the deenys – last minute winner
- the chats – the price of smokes
- ac/dc – let there be rock
- big town – fly
