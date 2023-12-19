Simple Sounds: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. rocky’s pride & joy – tunnel vision
  3. budgie – breaking all the house rules
  4. heart – magic man
  5. the vains – strut
  6. dicklord – debra
  7. ratbag – dead end kids
  8. mount trout – laughing with the gods
  9. the onos – war id over
  10. the buoys – settle petal
  11. flangipanis – my old man
  12. wet lips – when i see you
  13. armitage shanks – vapers tongue
  14. the bamboos – midlife glow feat ozay moore
  15. tkay maidza – what ya know
  16. we move like giants – girls (just wanna have fun)
  17. the flaming lips – do you realize??
  18. sparks – this town ain’t big enough for both of us
  19. miss kaninna – pinnacle bitch
  20. haiku hands – ma ruler
  21. spank rock – bump
  22. private wives – annoyed
  23. the belair lip bombs – say my name
  24. the dainty morsels – stand up dizzy blues
  25. soria moria – pirate song
  26. talking heads – take me to the river
  27. bromham – little drummer boy
  28. tom kneebone, alana jagt, ryan martin john & dylan paul – peelin’ prawns
  29. lemmy kilmister, dave grohl and billy f. gibbons – run rudolph run
  30. divebar youth feat cahli blakers – panic
  31. pine point – say it again
  32. axe & the ivory – strangers
  33. tell mama – sundrenched
  34. adrianne lenker – ruined
  35. the deenys – last minute winner
  36. the chats – the price of smokes
  37. ac/dc – let there be rock
  38. big town – fly
