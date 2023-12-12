Simple Sounds: 2023-12-12

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. siberian tiger – water the plants
  3. ed kuepper – highway to hell pt 2/we will fall
  4. sean blackwell – return to earth
  5. donna amini – modern shit
  6. the vovos – hanahaki disease
  7. teenage joans – moneymoneymoney
  8. ratbag – rot in love
  9. best western – gold
  10. magic dirt – she-riff
  11. grudge – you sold me out
  12. price of silence – delusions of the noted
  13. hector – cowgirl
  14. new life odyssey – find the right path (before the wrong path finds you)
  15. colourblind – torched
  16. sweat – that’s shit
  17. the bandshe – mirror mirror
  18. king stingray – lookin’ out
  19. wiigz – work
  20. genesis owusu – tied up!
  21. baker boy – my mind feat g-flip
  22. jon ann – f with me
  23. private wives – thirsty
  24. hard-ons – miserable
  25. oscar the wild – leaking through
  26. venice queens – I.D.O.U
  27. camp cope – running with the hurricane
  28. full flower moon band – waiting
  29. wireheads – arrive alive
  30. gut health – uh-oh
  31. special interest – concerning peace
  32. soft play – punks dead
  33. sleaford mods – mork n mindy feat billy nomates
  34. nobro – i don’t feel like it
  35. baby candy – riffy ponting
  36. the echo chamber – break on through
  37. sunsick daisy – i’m fine
  38. the empty threats – can’t think about myself
