Simple Sounds: 2023-12-05

- you am i – good mornin’
- skunkhour – home
- maisie – hot juice
- corn nut creek – mother’s song
- hana and jessie lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
- indiago – dream
- marlon williams – beautiful dress
- ghost thief – wake in fright
- sarah mary chadwick – c’mon stud
- tkay maidza – out of luck (ft lolo zouai & amber mark)
- erin buku – the way
- haptics – everything that i could ever hope for
- yard act – petroleum
- the munch – stills
- the buoys – settle petal
- courtney barnett – i’m not your mother, i’m not your bitch
- the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
- sweat – that’s shit
- the maggie pills – unbound
- axe & the ivory – pinball machine
- axe & the ivory – strangers
- axe & the ivory – find it
- tell mama – shoulders deep
- tonix – stars that hold us
- chic – le freak
- caisha sprout – shake!
- bad sext – hear me out eat me out
- pink duke – long way down
- thelma plum – we don’t talk about it
- sour sob – new wood, old ashes
