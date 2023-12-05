Simple Sounds: 2023-12-05

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. skunkhour – home
  3. maisie – hot juice
  4. corn nut creek – mother’s song
  5. hana and jessie lee’s bad habits – arrowhead
  6. indiago – dream
  7. marlon williams – beautiful dress
  8. ghost thief – wake in fright
  9. sarah mary chadwick – c’mon stud
  10. tkay maidza – out of luck (ft lolo zouai & amber mark)
  11. erin buku – the way
  12. haptics – everything that i could ever hope for
  13. yard act – petroleum
  14. the munch – stills
  15. the buoys – settle petal
  16. courtney barnett – i’m not your mother, i’m not your bitch
  17. the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
  18. sweat – that’s shit
  19. the maggie pills – unbound
  20. axe & the ivory – pinball machine
  21. axe & the ivory – strangers
  22. axe & the ivory – find it
  23. tell mama – shoulders deep
  24. tonix – stars that hold us
  25. chic – le freak
  26. caisha sprout – shake!
  27. bad sext – hear me out eat me out
  28. pink duke – long way down
  29. thelma plum – we don’t talk about it
  30. sour sob – new wood, old ashes
