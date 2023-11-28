Simple Sounds: 2023-11-28

Written by on November 28, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the raincoats – lola
  3. big thief – born for loving you
  4. wet leg – too late now (soulwax remix)
  5. placement – disintegrate
  6. tell mama – fragile woman
  7. deborah conway – alive and brilliant
  8. pixies – is she weird
  9. bad//dreems – southern heat
  10. jon ann – f with me
  11. sleaford mods – west end girls
  12. west thebarton – moving out
  13. lizard train – she gets me
  14. sturt avenue – wake me when the world makes sense
  15. my cherie and uomo – runrunrun
  16. siberian tiger – streets of your town
  17. winterbourne – a very excellent day
  18. private wives – hey bestie
  19. party dozen – fruits of labour
  20. english teacher – mastermind specialism
  21. kurt vile – another good year for the roses
  22. mums favourite – loveboat
  23. pink duke – dandelion crown
  24. babe rainbow – peace blossom boogie
  25. sons of zoku – earth chant
  26. oscar the wild – she’ll be right
  27. baby queen – i can’t get my shit together
  28. party pest – in the shadows
  29. nobro – set that pussy free
  30. psychedlic porn crumpets – hot!heat!wow!hot!
  31. teen jesus and the jean teasers – kissy kissy
  32. mannequin death squad – monsters
  33. special interest – midnight legend (olive t reflip)
  34. cliff racer – what if you never reap what you sow
