Simple Sounds: 2023-11-21

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. amber sheen – fantastic
  3. ella & sienna – like a boy
  4. charles jenkins – letting in a little light
  5. tex perkins & the fat rubber band – pay the devils due
  6. yo la tengo – apology letter
  7. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  8. alright psycho – arthur street
  9. oscar the wild – leaking through
  10. private wives – pity party
  11. the maggie pills – the scourge within
  12. sandy dish – boy break
  13. bikini kill – reject all american
  14. spitboy – true self
  15. basement jaxx x 100 gecs – where’s your head at_
  16. wiigz – catwalk
  17. haiku hands – ma ruler
  18. motez – domination feat rebell yell
  19. mark of cain – the contender
  20. cable ties – tell them where to go
  21. zeequil – goosebumps
  22. theodore moon feat georgia oatley (inkswel remix) – seven swords
  23. erin buku – where the water used 2 run
  24. ausecuma beats – farafina
  25. the dainty morsels – don’t stray
  26. winterbourne – dandelions
  27. gut health – uh-oh
  28. red wave – sweat
  29. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
