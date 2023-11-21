Simple Sounds: 2023-11-21

- you am i – good mornin’
- amber sheen – fantastic
- ella & sienna – like a boy
- charles jenkins – letting in a little light
- tex perkins & the fat rubber band – pay the devils due
- yo la tengo – apology letter
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- alright psycho – arthur street
- oscar the wild – leaking through
- private wives – pity party
- the maggie pills – the scourge within
- sandy dish – boy break
- bikini kill – reject all american
- spitboy – true self
- basement jaxx x 100 gecs – where’s your head at_
- wiigz – catwalk
- haiku hands – ma ruler
- motez – domination feat rebell yell
- mark of cain – the contender
- cable ties – tell them where to go
- zeequil – goosebumps
- theodore moon feat georgia oatley (inkswel remix) – seven swords
- erin buku – where the water used 2 run
- ausecuma beats – farafina
- the dainty morsels – don’t stray
- winterbourne – dandelions
- gut health – uh-oh
- red wave – sweat
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
