Simple Sounds: 2023-11-14

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the brian jonestown massacre – evergreen
  3. the man himself – middle class
  4. the sundials – baby
  5. cat power – desolation row
  6. pity lips – cellular
  7. hate force five – end is coming soon
  8. violet harlot – demon girl (live at unibar)
  9. dead kennedys – riot
  10. press club – no pressure
  11. deafcult – the nightmare
  12. baby queen – i can’t get my shit together
  13. hellcat speedracer – tomorrow 1988
  14. dune rats – up
  15. west thebarton – desire
  16. mums favourite – loveboat
  17. tim buckley – sweet surrender
  18. party pest – in the shadows
  19. the mark of cain – LMA (live)
  20. special interest – la blues (marie davidson remix)
  21. bar italia – shoo
  22. the belair lip bombs – look the part
  23. oscar the wild – multicolour
  24. teenage joans – yoke more
  25. the tullamarines – head roll back
  26. nick vulture – home (you’re on my mind)
  27. felix mir – tourmaline
  28. baby candy – what’s worse
  29. ben iota – hazy (featuring taiaha)
