Simple Sounds: 2023-11-14

- you am i – good mornin’
- the brian jonestown massacre – evergreen
- the man himself – middle class
- the sundials – baby
- cat power – desolation row
- pity lips – cellular
- hate force five – end is coming soon
- violet harlot – demon girl (live at unibar)
- dead kennedys – riot
- press club – no pressure
- deafcult – the nightmare
- baby queen – i can’t get my shit together
- hellcat speedracer – tomorrow 1988
- dune rats – up
- west thebarton – desire
- mums favourite – loveboat
- tim buckley – sweet surrender
- party pest – in the shadows
- the mark of cain – LMA (live)
- special interest – la blues (marie davidson remix)
- bar italia – shoo
- the belair lip bombs – look the part
- oscar the wild – multicolour
- teenage joans – yoke more
- the tullamarines – head roll back
- nick vulture – home (you’re on my mind)
- felix mir – tourmaline
- baby candy – what’s worse
- ben iota – hazy (featuring taiaha)
