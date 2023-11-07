Simple Sounds: 2023-11-07

- you am i – good mornin’
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – the silver cord (extended mix)
- blurum 13 & inkswel – hypersonic (feat georgia oatley)
- body type – weekend
- platonic sex – melon
- teenage joans – candy apple
- nancy & the jam fancys – mirror my melody
- johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
- special interest – concerning peace
- genesis owusu – tied up!
- rebel yell – destiny
- huggy bear – her jazz
- the mark of cain – point man
- kitchen witch – earth & ether
- public image ltd – rise
- madam super trash – random heart attacks
- cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
- meanwhile back at the ranch – whoa babe
- hepe mateh – gazelle folk
- dead roo – turn around
- colourblind – torched
- west thebarton – nothing to do
- the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
- teen jesus and the jean teasers – salt (feat. the grogans)
- suzi feat sly withers – it’s not a competition
- folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
- viagra boys – punk rock loser
- tex perkins & his ladyboyz – you make me feel brand new
- velvet moth – paddy wagon party
