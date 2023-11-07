Simple Sounds: 2023-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – the silver cord (extended mix)
  3. blurum 13 & inkswel – hypersonic (feat georgia oatley)
  4. body type – weekend
  5. platonic sex – melon
  6. teenage joans – candy apple
  7. nancy & the jam fancys – mirror my melody
  8. johnny seagull and the hot chips – i deal in fire
  9. special interest – concerning peace
  10. genesis owusu – tied up!
  11. rebel yell – destiny
  12. huggy bear – her jazz
  13. the mark of cain – point man
  14. kitchen witch – earth & ether
  15. public image ltd – rise
  16. madam super trash – random heart attacks
  17. cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  18. meanwhile back at the ranch – whoa babe
  19. hepe mateh – gazelle folk
  20. dead roo – turn around
  21. colourblind – torched
  22. west thebarton – nothing to do
  23. the 745 – patty bought a pulsar
  24. teen jesus and the jean teasers – salt (feat. the grogans)
  25. suzi feat sly withers – it’s not a competition
  26. folk bitch trio – shivers (live)
  27. viagra boys – punk rock loser
  28. tex perkins & his ladyboyz – you make me feel brand new
  29. velvet moth – paddy wagon party
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-11-07

Previous post

Arts Garden: 2023-11-06

Current track

Title

Artist