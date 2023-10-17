Simple Sounds: 2023-10-17

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
  3. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  4. television – marquee moon
  5. home for the def – total control
  6. cash savage & the last drinks – every day is the same
  7. kurt vile – bassackwards
  8. colourblind – torched
  9. divebar youth feat cahli blakers – panic
  10. party dozen – fruits of labour (harvey sutherland remix)
  11. yothu yindi – treaty
  12. bjork – declare independence
  13. nine inch nails – head like a hole
  14. the hu – triangle
  15. psychedelic porn crumpets – dilemma us from evil
  16. the dainty morsels – little miss green
  17. the black heart death cult band – bad levitations
  18. teen jesus and the jean teasers – never saw it coming
  19. the public servants – company time
  20. press club – no pressure
  21. sleater kinney – hell
  22. pixie – i couldn’t have
  23. cliff racer – where’s the drawing man
  24. indiago – dream
  25. the 745 – yesterday
  26. rob edwards – dreaming
  27. rob edwards – searching
  28. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – the tallest of tales
