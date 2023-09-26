Simple Sounds: 2023-09-26

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. quartz pistol – clay
  3. faithless – god is a dj
  4. sia – breathe me
  5. the flaming lips – (just like) starting over
  6. avalon kane & stu patterson – medusa
  7. minnie riperton – les fleur
  8. dry cleaning – scratchcard lanyard
  9. placement – it’s over
  10. bindi blacher – cyclone hush
  11. private function – I’m this far away (from being the worst person you’ve ever met)
  12. minor threat – i don’t wanna hear it
  13. grudge – grudge
  14. cull the band – she knows
  15. the yellow wallpaper – run your mouth
  16. dr sure’s unusual practice – escalator man
  17. west thebarton – common sense self defence
  18. platonic sex – when i come home, i’ll find a hill to die on
  19. mums favourite – wind in the willows
  20. big thief – born for loving you
  21. hana and jessie-lee’s bad habits – the tallest of tales
  22. angie mcmahon – expoding
  23. pinch points – ouches 1&2
  24. old mate – scared of you
  25. big town – 2057
  26. pool toy – festival state
  27. sons of zoku – yumi
  28. carla lippis – you will be happy
  29. viagra boys – in spite of ourselves
  30. teenage joans – 5 things i can taste
  31. bree gregory – see you soon
  32. bromham – chapter 2 – grieving on both sides
  33. velvet moth – paddy wagon party
  34. bar italia – my little tony
  35. pity lips – cellular
  36. left on seen – kill bill
  37. the 745 – yesterday
  38. turnstile – t.l.c (turnstile love connection)
  39. the bandshe – hot mess
