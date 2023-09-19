Simple Sounds: 2023-09-19

Written by on September 19, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. kasey chambers – lose yourself
  3. erin buku – the way
  4. tell mama – freedom rising
  5. laura hill – the pushbike song
  6. the mars volta – graveyard love
  7. sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
  8. party dozen – fruits of labour
  9. joan jett – rebel rebel
  10. chelsea manor – predator
  11. rocky’s pride and joy – your hell
  12. amanda palmer & the righteous babes – last day of our acquaintance
  13. sinead o’connor – the emperor’s new clothes
  14. bindi blacher – cyclone hush
  15. full flower moon band – waiting
  16. velvet moth – softly you diva
  17. smoke no fire – fig mint
  18. the man himself – middle class
  19. suzi feat sly withers – it’s not a competition
  20. deafcult – metamorphosis
  21. hydromedusa – lovin man
  22. sleaford mods feat amy taylor – nudge it
  23. the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
  24. placement – it’s over
  25. big thief – born for loving you
  26. courtney barnett – avant gardener
  27. mid city – happy ever after
  28. the empty threats – jason’s bad trip
  29. wireheads – flowers
  30. the maggie pills – the banality of evil
  31. newgate crowd – remote
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-09-19

Previous post

The Brown Note: 2023-09-18

Current track

Title

Artist