Simple Sounds: 2023-09-19

- you am i – good mornin’
- kasey chambers – lose yourself
- erin buku – the way
- tell mama – freedom rising
- laura hill – the pushbike song
- the mars volta – graveyard love
- sheer mag – steel sharpens steel
- party dozen – fruits of labour
- joan jett – rebel rebel
- chelsea manor – predator
- rocky’s pride and joy – your hell
- amanda palmer & the righteous babes – last day of our acquaintance
- sinead o’connor – the emperor’s new clothes
- bindi blacher – cyclone hush
- full flower moon band – waiting
- velvet moth – softly you diva
- smoke no fire – fig mint
- the man himself – middle class
- suzi feat sly withers – it’s not a competition
- deafcult – metamorphosis
- hydromedusa – lovin man
- sleaford mods feat amy taylor – nudge it
- the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
- placement – it’s over
- big thief – born for loving you
- courtney barnett – avant gardener
- mid city – happy ever after
- the empty threats – jason’s bad trip
- wireheads – flowers
- the maggie pills – the banality of evil
- newgate crowd – remote
Reader's opinions