Simple Sounds: 2023-09-12

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. nick vulture – i got an idea
  3. lizzie hosking – stress you out
  4. rick springfield – jessie’s girl
  5. paul kelly – if not now
  6. suzi quatro – daytona demon
  7. matrimony – bleached
  8. carla lippis – matches
  9. sarah mary chadwick – am i worth it
  10. pinch points – am i okay?
  11. the belair lip bombs – gimme gimme
  12. cull the band – raw power
  13. billiam – out on medication
  14. sleepy lizard – crab shack
  15. genesis owusu – tied up!
  16. scabz – just at the pub (gossin’ with the gals)
  17. chelsea manor – predator
  18. the disgruntled taxpayers – fabric softener is the secret to my sexiness
  19. the uglies – life is boring
  20. private function – evie part 4
  21. baterz – targets airconditioner
  22. jen lush – mallee
  23. jessica luxx – the temple
  24. tonix – stars that hold us
  25. big thief – born for loving you
  26. cash savage & the last drinks – every day is the same
  27. king gizzard & the the lizard wizard – dragon
  28. placement – new disease
