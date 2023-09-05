Simple Sounds: 2023-09-05

September 5, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. avalon kane & stu patterson – medusa
  3. amanda palmer & the righteous babes – last day of our acquaintance
  4. ani difranco – self evident
  5. cumgirl8 – dead pixels
  6. blondie – the disco song
  7. pornland – the wucca wucca disco
  8. nice biscuit – i feel love
  9. ripple effect band – loving and caring
  10. chelsea manor – predator
  11. divers – security
  12. haiku hands – ma ruler
  13. amyl and the sniffers – cup of destiny
  14. violet harlot – footy mad
  15. spiderbait – footy
  16. david blumberg & the maraby band – football emotion
  17. the toss – the 1st quarter
  18. deafcult – metamorphosis
  19. the empty threats – dear sunshine
  20. twine – my god
  21. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  22. coldwave – haircut song
  23. oscar the wild – hey
  24. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  25. paul kelly – if not now
  26. full flower moon band – highway
  27. platonic sex – devil’s advocate
  28. moody beaches – not today
  29. yard act – the trench coat museum
  30. glowing – cameo
  31. mum thinks blue – headspin
  32. maisie – freak
  33. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  34. motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
  35. the chemical brothers feat beck – skipping like a stone
