Simple Sounds: 2023-08-29

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. charles jenkins – mercy
  3. the high beamers – it’s all over now, baby blue
  4. best western – gold
  5. workhorse – desert
  6. slag queens – best western
  7. east brunswick all girls choir – dirty bird
  8. suzi feat sly withers – it’s not a competition
  9. big town – 2057
  10. mums favourite – vodka, neat
  11. tell mama – honey
  12. kaurna cronin – hold on you & me
  13. dan sultan – ringing in my ears
  14. genesis owusu – tied up!
  15. marlon x rulla – trauma patient
  16. motez feat elsy wameyo – make way
  17. groove armada – but i feel good
  18. wireheads – persistent resistance
  19. dennis cometti – moocher
  20. cumgirl8 – cicciolina
  21. cable ties – deep breath out
  22. druid fluids – sour’s happy fantasy
  23. jen lush – small birds flown
  24. carla geneve – bills
  25. the linda lindas – resolution/revolution
  26. the dainty morsels – bungalow blues (live at arthurs art bar)
  27. alana jagt – bible camp
  28. west thebarton – nothing to do
  29. refused – new noise
  30. def fx – no time for nowhere (aquarius mix)
  31. the empty threats – new jet ski
  32. tonix – stars that hold us
  33. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  34. sleepy lizard – love junkie
  35. divers – that’s time flying
  36. the belair lip bombs – suck it in
  37. jackulson – the garden dome
