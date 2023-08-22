Simple Sounds: 2023-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2023

  1. v404 – pickled in formaldehyde
  2. vicious hairy mary – the stars that stare
  3. numbskulls – enfaseema
  4. frank zappa – shut up and play your guitar
  5. molly rocket – asphalt
  6. hells hoist – on the radiop
  7. toxic shock – burn out
  8. the doors – love st
  9. susumi yokota – 2 single
  10. budgie – 8 squark
  11. GOLDFRAPP – UTOPIA
  12. nic cave – the cave
  13. global goon – metel buffalo
  14. mono kiosko – 1
  15. em dee – morning
  16. mc5 – 5
  17. khan – the deluded
  18. brmc – night
  19. heart – barracuda
  20. susie quatro – daytona demon
  21. malcolm mclaren – double dutch
  22. kim salmon – lets all get destroyed
  23. breeders – doe
  24. lizard train – when the acid drops
  25. skyhooks – balwin calling
  26. elo – telephone
  27. trail of the dead – 1
  28. thelma houston – dont leave me this way
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2023-08-22

Current track

Title

Artist