Simple Sounds: 2023-08-08

  1. Avant Gardeners – Wake Up The Dead
  2. Slowmango – Pacific Wind
  3. The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
  4. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – So Said The Roach
  5. David Byrne – Glass, Concrete & Stone
  6. Bryce Dessner, Australian String Quartet, Sydney Dance Company – Alarms
  7. PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old I Dying
  8. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  9. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  10. Cull the Band – She Knows
  11. The Budos Band – Black Venom
  12. Mavis Staples – You Are Not Alone
  13. The Reels – Quasimodo’s Dream
  14. Wireheads – Flowers
  15. Surf! Terror! Panic! – The Legend of Pula Kahula
  16. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  17. The Murlocs – Rolling On
  18. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  19. The Lurid Yellow Mist – Let’s Kill God Again
  20. Glitoris – Power Pop
  21. The Chats – The Price of Smokes
  22. Amyl and the Sniffers – Security
  23. Ausmuteants – Music Writers
  24. Pylon – Beep
  25. The Pogues – The Sick Bed Of Cuchulainn
  26. Pool Toy – Big Hat, No Cattle
  27. Cult Nonsense – Signs
  28. Billiam – Freak Line
  29. Royal Green – Breaking the River
  30. Andrew & Polly – Grapes
  31. Druid Fluids – Out of Phase
  32. Jane’s Addiction – Jane Says
  33. Alice Cooper – Steven
  34. The Specials – Ghost Town
  35. Subtract-S – 1000 yrs
  36. Falling Joys – Lock It
  37. Hotchkiss – Machine Gun
  38. Habibi – Siin
  39. Mia Dyson – I Meant Something To You Once
  40. Ruby Hunter, Archie Roach, Australian Art Orchestra & Paul Grabowsky – Held Up to the Moon (In My Grandfather’s Hands)
  41. Juliette Seizure And The Tremor Dolls – Be My Friend Cole
