Simple Sounds: 2023-08-01

- you am i – good mornin’
- pj harvey – prayer at the gate
- marianne faithfull – why’d ya do it?
- madam super trash – unsubscribing
- pigasus – my brain is on fire/from the stars
- chancery lane – trading with a stranger
- cult nonsense – in the yeah
- the real housewives of porpoise spit – soft serve
- kurt vile – like exploding stones
- billiam – freak line
- war room – pumpkins
- coldwave – buster
- twine – my god
- amyl & the sniffers – guided by angels
- the 745 – bus song
- rocky’s pride and joy – so said the roach
- the condos – attachment
- brave mistakes – sit a minute
- big thief – born for loving you
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – dragon
- ministry – just one fix
- stormy-lou – eggshells
- slowmango – montgolfier
- mum thinks blue – headspin
- puree – fresh squeeze
- sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
- tonix – stars that hold us
- the tullamarines – never do that
- molly rocket – asphalt
- flat stanley – action new perspective
- the empty threats – two years
- wireheads – flowers
- glitoris – spoiler alert
Reader's opinions