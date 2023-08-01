Simple Sounds: 2023-08-01

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. pj harvey – prayer at the gate
  3. marianne faithfull – why’d ya do it?
  4. madam super trash – unsubscribing
  5. pigasus – my brain is on fire/from the stars
  6. chancery lane – trading with a stranger
  7. cult nonsense – in the yeah
  8. the real housewives of porpoise spit – soft serve
  9. kurt vile – like exploding stones
  10. billiam – freak line
  11. war room – pumpkins
  12. coldwave – buster
  13. twine – my god
  14. amyl & the sniffers – guided by angels
  15. the 745 – bus song
  16. rocky’s pride and joy – so said the roach
  17. the condos – attachment
  18. brave mistakes – sit a minute
  19. big thief – born for loving you
  20. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – dragon
  21. ministry – just one fix
  22. stormy-lou – eggshells
  23. slowmango – montgolfier
  24. mum thinks blue – headspin
  25. puree – fresh squeeze
  26. sunsick daisy – i’m coming home
  27. tonix – stars that hold us
  28. the tullamarines – never do that
  29. molly rocket – asphalt
  30. flat stanley – action new perspective
  31. the empty threats – two years
  32. wireheads – flowers
  33. glitoris – spoiler alert
