Simple Sounds: 2023-07-18

- you am i – good mornin’
- the dunes – mountain
- marc rebillet – you and me
- shady nasty – g shock
- tkay maidza & flume – silent assassin
- lola – batshit
- where’s the pope? – sunday afternoon barbeques
- jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
- angie mcmahon – tea, milk & honey
- sarah mary chadwick – it’s never ok
- julia jacklin – shivers
- oscar the wild – unafraid
- romanie – are we there yet?
- slowmango – manuka
- yard act – the trench coat museum
- confidence man – break it bought it (cc – disco! dub remix)
- MHO – 68 dreamin’
- indiago – shade
- tumbleweed – acid rain
- west thebarton – nothing to do
- glitoris – the glitterball
- sad sad tim – no spread on my bread
- soursob bob – beer for breakfast
- emma luker – to have and to have not
- coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
- naomi keyte – travelling woman
- dune rats – up
- towns – speak for myself
- pool toy – big hat, no cattle
- sleaford mods – i don’t rate you (orbital remix)
- divers – that’s time flying
- spacey jane – lunchtime
- the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
- cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
- wireheads – persistent resistance
- state library – long walks not along the beach
- paul kelly – khawaja
