Simple Sounds: 2023-07-18

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. the dunes – mountain
  3. marc rebillet – you and me
  4. shady nasty – g shock
  5. tkay maidza & flume – silent assassin
  6. lola – batshit
  7. where’s the pope? – sunday afternoon barbeques
  8. jbd – ring now, to avoid disappointment
  9. angie mcmahon – tea, milk & honey
  10. sarah mary chadwick – it’s never ok
  11. julia jacklin – shivers
  12. oscar the wild – unafraid
  13. romanie – are we there yet?
  14. slowmango – manuka
  15. yard act – the trench coat museum
  16. confidence man – break it bought it (cc – disco! dub remix)
  17. MHO – 68 dreamin’
  18. indiago – shade
  19. tumbleweed – acid rain
  20. west thebarton – nothing to do
  21. glitoris – the glitterball
  22. sad sad tim – no spread on my bread
  23. soursob bob – beer for breakfast
  24. emma luker – to have and to have not
  25. coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
  26. naomi keyte – travelling woman
  27. dune rats – up
  28. towns – speak for myself
  29. pool toy – big hat, no cattle
  30. sleaford mods – i don’t rate you (orbital remix)
  31. divers – that’s time flying
  32. spacey jane – lunchtime
  33. the backyarders – drinking up in adelaide
  34. cash savage & the last drinks – $600 short on the rent
  35. wireheads – persistent resistance
  36. state library – long walks not along the beach
  37. paul kelly – khawaja
