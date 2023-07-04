Simple Sounds: 2023-07-04

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. budjerah – better be home soon feat WILSN
  3. ELEEA – just friends
  4. caiti baker – mellow down easy
  5. archie roach, australian art orchestra, paul grabowsky & ruby hunter – took the children away
  6. electric fields – nina
  7. jada weazel – skin
  8. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  9. nancy bates – in this together
  10. king stingray – lookin’ out
  11. ganga giri – yo didge
  12. thelma plum – backseat of my mind
  13. dan sultan – letter
  14. warumpi band – my island home
  15. kee’ahn – sunsets
  16. dobby – i can’t breathe (feat. barkaa)
  17. funkoars – it’s all good (is very good)
  18. rob edwards – searching (live at sandbox studios)
  19. joan & the giants – cool kid
  20. jimmy little – blackfella/whitefella
  21. ruby hunter – women’s business
  22. mark curtis & the flannelettes – our fearless leader
  23. mark curtis & the flannelettes – winter sky
  24. mark curtis & the flannelettes – letter from diceys
  25. racoon city – carnation
  26. yothu yindi – treaty
