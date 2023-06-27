Simple Sounds: 2023-06-27

- you am i – good mornin’
- kurralta park – all they want
- violet harlot – shiny pieces of cardboard
- adalita – rooms for the memory
- platonic sex – devil’s advocate
- pool toy – festival state
- the cortex shift – medium steve
- avant gardeners – bring me the head
- cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
- billy nomates feat. jason williamson – supermarket sweep
- gabriella cohen – dream woman
- this is the kit – goodbye bite
- dry cleaning – every day carry
- dandelion wine – lull
- alieysha – falling for you
- ed kuepper – the way i made you feel
- skating polly – i’m sorry for always apologising
- the uglies – make me dumb
- fangz – let’s talk
- cable ties – tell them where to go
- fugazi – last chance for a slow dance
- nocturnal animals – covered in chrome
- ethanol blend – hayfever
- mark curtis & the flanelettes – keepsake
- rocky’s pride & joy – red altar
- king gizzard and the lizard wizard – dragon
- cumgirl8 – goth girl 1
- wet leg – i don’t wanna go out
- placement – new disease
- sleaford mods – so trendy
- molly rocket – bones
- idly by – have a nice time
- felix mir – dazed & woozy
- slowmango – blob funk
- kaurna cronin – con artist
