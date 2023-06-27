Simple Sounds: 2023-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2023

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. kurralta park – all they want
  3. violet harlot – shiny pieces of cardboard
  4. adalita – rooms for the memory
  5. platonic sex – devil’s advocate
  6. pool toy – festival state
  7. the cortex shift – medium steve
  8. avant gardeners – bring me the head
  9. cash savage & the last drinks – so this is love
  10. billy nomates feat. jason williamson – supermarket sweep
  11. gabriella cohen – dream woman
  12. this is the kit – goodbye bite
  13. dry cleaning – every day carry
  14. dandelion wine – lull
  15. alieysha – falling for you
  16. ed kuepper – the way i made you feel
  17. skating polly – i’m sorry for always apologising
  18. the uglies – make me dumb
  19. fangz – let’s talk
  20. cable ties – tell them where to go
  21. fugazi – last chance for a slow dance
  22. nocturnal animals – covered in chrome
  23. ethanol blend – hayfever
  24. mark curtis & the flanelettes – keepsake
  25. rocky’s pride & joy – red altar
  26. king gizzard and the lizard wizard – dragon
  27. cumgirl8 – goth girl 1
  28. wet leg – i don’t wanna go out
  29. placement – new disease
  30. sleaford mods – so trendy
  31. molly rocket – bones
  32. idly by – have a nice time
  33. felix mir – dazed & woozy
  34. slowmango – blob funk
  35. kaurna cronin – con artist
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Four Larks and a Wren: 2023-06-27

Previous post

Vanishing Point: 2023-06-27

Current track

Title

Artist