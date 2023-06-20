Simple Sounds: 2023-06-20

- you am i – good mornin’
- ripple effect band – walaya
- no fixed address – stand up
- siberian tiger – streets of your town
- the yearlings – luck
- hana & jessie-lee’s bad habits – these shambles
- beccy cole & carole sturzel – mother knows best
- jess johns – stranger
- delilah rose – bitch fizz
- micro cuts – fuck yeah solitaire
- private function – jusavinageez
- minor threat – cashing in
- cull the band – spitting the dummy
- grudge – dirty little liar
- platonic sex – devil’s advocate
- hunky punks – midnight train
- dawn chorus & the bluetits – teenage kicks
- gabriella cohen – dream woman
- unknown mortal orchestra – the garden
- molly rocket – bones
- the munch – puddle
- hubris – chemical remains
- adalita – rooms for the memory
- girl and girl – strangers
- the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
- west thebarton – nothing to do
- placement – new disease
- the vains – strut
- pinch points – pave me
- towns – season 5 (break my fall)
- alieysha – falling for you
- bec stevens – they don’t build cars like this anymore
- susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
- voiid – her hair floats
- big room – motorcycle journey
- big room – marshall road
- big room – companion love
- big room – iceland slides
Reader's opinions