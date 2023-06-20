Simple Sounds: 2023-06-20

  1. you am i – good mornin’
  2. ripple effect band – walaya
  3. no fixed address – stand up
  4. siberian tiger – streets of your town
  5. the yearlings – luck
  6. hana & jessie-lee’s bad habits – these shambles
  7. beccy cole & carole sturzel – mother knows best
  8. jess johns – stranger
  9. delilah rose – bitch fizz
  10. micro cuts – fuck yeah solitaire
  11. private function – jusavinageez
  12. minor threat – cashing in
  13. cull the band – spitting the dummy
  14. grudge – dirty little liar
  15. platonic sex – devil’s advocate
  16. hunky punks – midnight train
  17. dawn chorus & the bluetits – teenage kicks
  18. gabriella cohen – dream woman
  19. unknown mortal orchestra – the garden
  20. molly rocket – bones
  21. the munch – puddle
  22. hubris – chemical remains
  23. adalita – rooms for the memory
  24. girl and girl – strangers
  25. the yellow wallpaper – tell me to beg
  26. west thebarton – nothing to do
  27. placement – new disease
  28. the vains – strut
  29. pinch points – pave me
  30. towns – season 5 (break my fall)
  31. alieysha – falling for you
  32. bec stevens – they don’t build cars like this anymore
  33. susan w heater – totally discombobulated by you
  34. voiid – her hair floats
  35. big room – motorcycle journey
  36. big room – marshall road
  37. big room – companion love
  38. big room – iceland slides
